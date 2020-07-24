Judge dismisses federal lawsuit that attempted to halt removal of Richmond’s Lee monument

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Office of the Attorney General says a judge has dismissed a lawsuit seeking to halt the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue on Richmond’s Monument Avenue.
The lawsuit, filed in early June, sought an emergency injunction based on the statue being on the National Register of Historic Places.
The plaintiff on the lawsuit wanted to have a permanent injunction so that Northam and any future governors would be unable to remove it. The man also wanted the monument to be cleaned and restored within 10 days.
According to Judge Hudson, the plaintiff lacks standing, saying “Plaintiff has failed to establish the requisite elements to confer standing in this case.”
The judge added that “the matter cannot proceed in its present form. As a result, Plaintiff’s Motion will be denied as moot.”
One lawsuit against the statue’s removal remains - filed by a group of Richmond residents.
