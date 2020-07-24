The Haven asking community for supplies as summer heat, pandemic increase demand

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A day shelter in Charlottesville is asking for supplies as the weather gets warmer and the COVID-19 pandemic puts its services in higher demand than ever before.
The Haven is asking the community for donations as basic supplies are running low. Those supplies could be even more in demand in the near future as the pandemic’s economic impacts continue.
“This is a very serious time,” The Haven Community Engagement Coordinator Ocean Aiello said. “We’re really concerned about individuals and families who potentially are going to fall into homelessness.”
The day shelter could use donations of things like travel-sized deodorant, toothpaste, and washcloths as it continues to provide meals and help for the people who need it most in Charlottesville.
“Try travel-size toothpaste, shampoo, body lotion, you know, sunscreen, hand sanitizer, also, like plain undershirts and underwear of all different sizes is a huge need right now, as one can expect,” Aiello explained. “Also body wipes, foot powder, disposable razors, shaving cream, kind of anything that you would use in your own home. Folks that do not have a home still very much need those supplies as well.”
Despite the coronavirus, The Haven says it has continued to see an outpouring of support from the community.
“We’ve seen an uptick, I mean, it’s definitely impacting so many folks,” Aiello said. “I feel like community members are giving in any way they can, even if it’s from their, you know, their backyard garden.”
The shelter says it is worried that its services might be more needed than ever in the future thanks to the ending of the eviction moratorium.
“We are gravely concerned about the level of people that could potentially be evicted and potentially be experiencing homelessness for the first time and that includes families and individuals,” Aiello said.
If you or someone you know is experiencing homelessness or are on the verge of homelessness, the Haven recommends you call the community resource line at (434)-326-0950.
