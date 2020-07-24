The Haven asking community for supplies as summer heat, pandemic increase demand

“Try travel-size toothpaste, shampoo, body lotion, you know, sunscreen, hand sanitizer, also, like plain undershirts and underwear of all different sizes is a huge need right now, as one can expect,” Aiello explained. “Also body wipes, foot powder, disposable razors, shaving cream, kind of anything that you would use in your own home. Folks that do not have a home still very much need those supplies as well.”