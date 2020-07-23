Grab the umbrella

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We are currently tracking a slow moving cold front. Ahead of the cold front showers and a few rumbles of thunder are expected as we go through the day. Because of the cloud cover, temperatures will be a little closer to seasonal levels. Once the front moves east we will develop a northerly flow that is expected to lower the humidity Saturday. The muggies return Sunday, with more storms Wednesday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Cloudy, periods rain, High: upper 80s
Tonight: Evening t-showers, areas fog, Low: upper 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny, stray shower, High: around 90...Low: around 70
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s..Low: low 70s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, early showers, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, stray shower, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s
