Grab the umbrella

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We are currently tracking a slow moving cold front. Ahead of the cold front showers and a few rumbles of thunder are expected as we go through the day. Because of the cloud cover, temperatures will be a little closer to seasonal levels. Once the front moves east we will develop a northerly flow that is expected to lower the humidity Saturday. The muggies return Sunday, with more storms Wednesday. Have a great and safe day !