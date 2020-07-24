Charlottesville group offers medication mini-grants

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A group in Charlottesville is offering mini grants to help people in the area pay for their medications.
The Cville Community Cares navigating team seeks to give those who need assistance paying for prescription drugs an alternative to government programs and non-profits. Anyone can apply.
The team is also looking for volunteers, specifically Spanish speakers.
If you need assistance, or want to know how you can volunteer, you can email cvillecares.pharmacy@gmail.com
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.