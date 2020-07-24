Brazos Tacos is open for business, just not for patio service

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Throughout the pandemic, many restaurants have tried to figure out how to serve customers while keeping employees safe.
Brazos Tacos, a popular taco spot on 2nd Street in Charlottesville, made the decision to not open up their patio service.
The restaurant sent out a tweet on Friday morning explaining to customers why they believe opening up for full service would put their staff at risk.
“We decided a while back that all of our focus was going to be on the safety of our employees and in turn help keep everyone safe who comes here,” general manager of Brazos Tacos, Travis Dotson said.
Brazos’ patio is open for customers to sit and eat, but you have to order your food outside at a window.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.