Black UVA professor set to receive tenure, promotion after lengthy battle

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Paul Harris, a Black professor at the University of Virginia who was denied tenure by an all-white review committee, announced his status has changed.
In a tweet, Harris wrote: “When you get a letter from your provost saying that she supports your dean’s re-evaluation in favor of tenure and has sent it to the BOV for final approval. #grateful”
Harris says that he was recommended for promotion and tenure, a decision that has already been approved by UVA Provost Elizabeth Magill. The Board of Visitors has final approval.
NBC29 spoke to Harris in June about the tenure process, and whether race had a factor in the original decision.
“Race has always been a factor of my lived experience, so it’s not even for me a question of if it’s a factor, it’s how,” Harris said in June.
He also described the “patently false claims” and “very misleading information” the committee made in his tenure review process.
Harris’s research focuses on college and career readiness for Black males and Black athletes.
