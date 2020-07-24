Albemarle County hosts final Court Square conversation, diving into historical issues with the space

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Community members met via Zoom Friday, July 24 for Albemarle County’s final ‘Court Square Conversation.'
The series started a larger dialogue by analyzing historical issues surrounding historic Court Square.
Many described Court Square as an unwelcoming and hostile space rather than a place of justice and belonging. For the majority of the session, participants broke out into private groups to have more intimate discussions about the future of the space.
“The words we would use to describe Court Square, the words in our group included militaristic, miscellaneous, mixed messaging, like there’s lots of different things going on with the markers,” participant Putnam Ivey de Cortez said. “Embarrassment and it’s kind of like a deserted colonial village.”
A large topic of concern was the Confederate monuments that currently stand there. A public hearing on the future of the “At Ready” monument outside the Albemarle Courthouse, featuring a Confederate solider, is scheduled for August 6.
