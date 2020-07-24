ACAC: membership in downtown Charlottesville falls compared to last year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The ACAC location in downtown Charlottesville says it is currently at 40% to 50% of active members compared to this time last year.
Phase three of reopening has allowed gyms to admit 75% of their total capacity, and patrons must be able to keep a social distance. That hasn’t raised too much concern at the ACAC, as the club says the members have been extremely compliant when it comes to following the guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Once you see how respectful and courteous our members are upstairs - keeping their distance, seeing that the machines are spaced out - you’ll feel more comfortable,” ACAC Sales and Group Trainer Chris Collins said.
