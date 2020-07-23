Washington Football Team’s new nickname: ‘Washington Football Team’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After weeks of contemplating a new nickname, the Washington Football Team has announced its new nickname is: ‘Washington Football Team.'
The NFL franchise in Washington D.C. announced earlier this month that it would be retiring its former nickname, which was deemed racially insensitive.
The team did not offer an alternative name at that time.
What they came up with, was nothing.
They will have the same color scheme, just no logo, and no name.
The team says it’s only a temporary change for this season, until they come up with a new nickname.
There's been more than a few ideas suggested.
RedTails.
Red Wolves.
Red Hawks.
Warriors.
Washington Sentinels, for all the Shane Falco fans.
Senators.
Americans.
Generals.
Or a throwback to their offensive line during the Super Bowl years: the Hogs.
Fans off the football team can cheer on ‘Football Team’ in the season opener against Philadelphia on September 13th.
