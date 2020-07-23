UVA’s Jana and Reinkensmeyer on Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA football seniors Terrell Jana and Dillon Reinkensmeyer are on the Preseason Watch List for the Wuerffel Trophy, which is presented for outstanding community service, in addition to athletic and academic achievement.
Jana is the Cavaliers' top-returning receiver this season.
The former Woodberry Forest star had 74 catches for 886 yards and three touchdowns in 2019.
The 74 receptions is the seventh-most all-time at UVA.
Reinkensmeyer started thirteen games for the Wahoos last season.
The offensive lineman helped block for quarterback Bryce Perkins, who was one of just two quarterbacks in the nation with more than three-thousand yards passing and seven-hundred yards rushing in 2019.
Virginia is scheduled to take on Georgia in Atlanta on September in its season opener.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.