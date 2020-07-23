Traffic lights on Seminole Trail back up and running after power outage

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Strong storms Wednesday led to traffic troubles on Route 29 in Albemarle County.
Three busy intersections near the 1200 block of Seminole Trail near Greenbrier Drive didn’t have traffic signals until early Thursday afternoon.
Albemarle County Police spent the day monitoring and guiding traffic through them.
“As of 3 o’clock today, the lights are back up and running and traffic is flowing freely and there is no disruptions or closures at this time,” Albemarle County Police Public Information Officer Abbey Stumpf said.
Police say there were never any road closures and the north and southbound lanes remained open.
