By David Rogers | July 23, 2020 at 7:49 AM EDT - Updated July 23 at 7:56 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Getting our day off to a dry start. However, take the umbrella if you are heading out. Humidity is still running high. Any storms that develop this afternoon could produce heavy rain and gusty wind. The cold front will finally move through Friday. Conditions will gradually dry out this Weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Becoming mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: low 90s

Tonight: Evening showers and storms, areas of fog, Low: around 79

Friday: Mix of clouds & sun, scattered storms, High:low 90s...Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, stray shower, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Wednesday< Mostly sunny, High: mid 90s...Low: mid 60s

