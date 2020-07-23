Senior Alert issued for missing 70-year-old man with cognitive impairment

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a missing 70-year-old man who suffers from a cognitive impairment.
The alert was issued on behalf of the Chesapeake City Police Department, who is looking for Joseph Lee Harris III.
Harris was last seen on July 23 around 4 a.m. in the Western Bridge section of the city. Police said there is no clothing description for him.
Police said he is likely driving a black 2018 Ford F-150 QUAD CAB 4x4 pickup truck with Virginia plates USK-8119, which is missing from his home.
VSP said he suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 757-382-6161.
