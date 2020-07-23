RISE rallies for later school start in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - RISE, an organization that aims to give people of color a voice, hosted a rally Thursday night in Waynesboro.
Nearly a dozen parents and concerned community members rallied outside The Yancey Municipal Building in downtown.
RISE co-founder, Chanda McGuffin, says they don’t want schools to open up until after Labor Day, and they’d like learning to be virtual for the first nine weeks, giving leaders more time to come up with a better plan. McGuffin says starting school now is experimenting with the children and teachers.
“And then ya’ll gonna be mad when your baby come home and you gotta take them to the hospital and you gotta sit in there and watch them fight for their life because they got this virus,” McGuffin said. “And you gonna remember that fool was down there trying to tell us and we wouldn’t listen to her.”
Waynesboro school leaders have been working closely with public health officials on the reopening plan. Just Wednesday night, administrators started to answer to some community concerns. The first day of school is scheduled for August 18.
