More Showers and Storms Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Thunderstorms will slowly exit the region tonight. Once again, storms Thursday afternoon resulted in some damaging wind gusts and localized flooding. Overnight, muggy with some areas of fog developing.
Clouds and sun Friday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. A weak cool front will approach and work into the region, this will touch off more scattered showers and storms.This front will try and push to our south by the weekend.
As we move into the weekend, the chance of storms is much lower, many locations will remain dry. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Saturday, but hotter by Sunday. Hotter than average to start next week. A slow moving front by Tuesday and the mid-week will bring more showers and thunderstorms.
Tonight: Evening storms and showers fade. Variable clouds, muggy some fog. Lows upper 60s to low 70s.
Friday: Clouds and sun, very warm and humid. Scattered showers and storms. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.
Saturday: Partly sunny, isolated storm, Highs:upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 90s. Lows around 70.
Monday: Mostly sunny, hot and more humid. Highs mid 90s. Low low 70s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. PM storms. Highs mid to upper 90s. Low low 70s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered storms. Highs low 90s. Lows near 70.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 90.
