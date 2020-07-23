More Scattered Thunderstorms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Another severe weather risk through this evening. The storms won’t be as widespread as they were Wednesday. Any thunderstorm may cause localized damaging wind and flooding. Extra clouds have kept the temperature lower. If clouds hold on longer then it may come up short of 90 degrees for the first time in four weeks at Charlottesville!
Showers and storms fade away overnight. A new risk for more showers and thunderstorms Friday. A weak cold front shifts south for the weekend. This will keep most areas dry Saturday and Sunday. Still hot and a little humid.
Hotter than average next week. New storm system set for mid next week with showers and thunderstorms.
Through Thursday evening: Clouds, some hazy breaks of sun. Highs in the low to mid 80s for the Shenandoah Valley. About 90 degrees for central Virginia. Depending of clouds. Scattered shower and thunderstorm forming.
Thursday overnight: Storms exit. Patchy fog. Mild and muggy. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Friday: Clouds and sun. Warm and humid with a shower and thunderstorm developing. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s as the storms exit Friday night.
Saturday and Sunday: Mostly sunny. Most areas look dry. Still a little humid. Hot with highs in the low to mid 90s. Lows lower 70s.
Monday: Hazy, hot and humid. Highs upper 90s. Lows lower 70s.
Tuesday and Wednesday: Partly sunny, tropical. Shower and storm risk returns. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Lows lower 70s.
