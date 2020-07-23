Monticello Wine Trail competing for high spot in USA Today list

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Central Virginia’s Monticello Wine Trail is in the running for USA Today’s 10 Best Wine Regions.
Out of 20 nominations, Virginia and New York are the only East Coast selections.
Pollack Vineyards owner David Pollack says when he was looking for somewhere to start his vineyard in 2001, the geography and climate of central Virginia was the perfect place.
“The professionalism of the area has increased dramatically in the two decades that I’ve been here. So, we have national talent, and it’s nice to have that talent get recognized across the country for making really great American wine,” Pollack said.
Pollacks says having the area included in a reader’s choice poll help cement the fact it is a great wine-growing region.
The Monticello Wine Trail is currently in sixth place on the list.
You can vote once a day until August 12.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.