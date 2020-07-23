Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry reports recent decrease in demand

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Volunteers with Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry in Albemarle County say they haven’t been serving as many people for the past several weeks.
Organizers speculate this is due to many families receiving their food from home delivery services and buying groceries with their unemployment or stimulus checks. They say the upside to the recent low turnout is high inventory for those who need the help.
“We have plenty of food,” Loaves & Fishes Executive Director Jane Colony-Mills said. “We’re not worried about running out of food. We’re in the process of looking at adding another refrigerator and another freezer, and ours are huge walk-in refrigerators and freezers, because we’ve run out of space to store all the food we’re getting.”
Colony-Mills says she expects to start serving more people around the end of July if the extra unemployment benefits come to an end.
Loaves & Fishes is available to help anyone in need two times per month. It also welcomes donations, especially fresh produce.
