2 Charlottesville streets still closed following heavy storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A pair of Charlottesville roads are still closed following heavy storms on Wednesday.
Crews needed to remove damaged communications lines along Old Lynchburg Road and Monte Vista Avenue after a lot of trees and debris came down.
The city recommends those living in the city schedule large item pickup service to haul the debris away.
To schedule the large item pickup you can visit this website, call 434-970-3830, or arrange an in-person meeting at the Treasurer’s Office.
There is a $35 fee for the first large item pickup appointment. The fee increases to $50 for the second pickup, and $100 for any subsequent pickups.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.