Bicycle shop sees rising demand in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Biking has become a popular outdoor, socially distanced activity many people have been taking advantage of since the coronavirus pandemic. The only problem is anyone thinking about buying a new bike may have to be put on a wait list.
Recently, the demand for bicycles has skyrocketed as more people look for things to do.
Endeavor Cycles on Fontaine Avenue in Charlottesville is feeling the effects from the demand.
Teri Glennon works at Endeavor Cycles and is thrilled that more people are taking advantage of a perfect socially distanced activity.
“Charlottesville is a fantastic town for cycling and people know that, so they’ve been digging out bikes buying all the bikes available in town. If they can’t find a bike to buy they’re bringing in one from their basement to get repaired,” Glennon said.
The store sold out of bikes really quickly in the spring, and now Endeavor Cycles is slowly starting to get more bikes into the shop.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.