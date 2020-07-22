Waynesboro school leaders addressing concerns about reopening plans

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - The Waynesboro School Board met Wednesday night at the high school for a meeting at short notice to discuss the plans for reopening schools on August 18.
About 50 people attended the meeting wearing masks and physically distanced in the auditorium.
Following closed session, Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Cassell issued a statement about why he believes it’s important to open up schools. Cassell said some children will be safer at home, but for many, school is the safest place.
About 70% of families are choosing blended virtual and in-person learning.
Cassell said most teachers are ready to get back to class, and it would be hard to justify paying them if they are not in schools.
He acknowledged those with specific health concerns, or concerns within their families, and said they will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
School board member Debra Freeman-Belle talked about plans to launch a survey within the next week in an effort to increase communication with the public.
She says the survey would provide an avenue for people to ask their questions, and school leaders would respond to the top 45.
"I feel like anyone that's frustrated or anyone who is not satisfied with where we find ourselves a lot of it is just because you don't have information," Freeman-Belle stated. "And the least we can do is get you the information to make decisions and make sure you are heard."
Following Wednesday night’s meeting, a small group of people approached school leaders to express their anger about reopening plans, saying the African American community was being unfairly targeted.
Rise, a Waynesboro organization that aims to be a voice for the black community, has organized a parent and teacher rally at 6:00 p.m. Thursday night outside Waynesboro’s Yancey Building. Organizers say the school system isn’t ready and there must be other options.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.