UVA’s Brian Delaney on Lou Groza Award Watch List

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia senior Brian Delaney is on the Preseason Watch List for the Lou Groza Award, which is presented each season to the best placekicker in college football.
Delaney broke the UVA single-season record for points kicking in 2019.
His 110 points ranked third in the ACC, and 13th in the nation.
His 52 Extra Points also broke the single-season record at Virginia.
Delaney is one of Five ACC kickers on the Watch List.
The Wahoos are scheduled to kick off the season on September 7th against Georgia in Atlanta.
