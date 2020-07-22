TJHD to host back-to-school vaccination clinic in Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Thomas Jefferson Health District will be hosting a back-to-school vaccination clinic at William Monroe Middle School Friday, July 24. This is part of an ongoing series of events for rising seventh graders to get their Tdap and HPV shots.
An appointment is not needed, but a parent or guardian must be present for the child to get vaccinated. A copy of the child’s insurance card is also required. Those with a last name beginning with A-M are asked to be at the middle school between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Friday. Last names starting with N-Z will be seen from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Everyone who shows up will be screened for the coronavirus. Children who are sick or have a fever will not be vaccinated.
A similar event is slated to be held at Fluvanna County Middle School on July 31, and Charlottesville’s Buford Middle School. on August 7.
