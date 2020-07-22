TJHD to host back-to-school vaccination clinic in Greene Co.

An appointment is not needed, but a parent or guardian must be present for the child to get vaccinated. A copy of the child’s insurance card is also required. Those with a last name beginning with A-M are asked to be at the middle school between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Friday. Last names starting with N-Z will be seen from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.