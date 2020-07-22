Students question UVA’s policing efforts heading into new school year

“We’ve taken a public step to stand with our community for peace and justice. That’s what this pin means and that’s what the sign in front of the station means. And I know that they’re just symbols. Our job is to prove that they’re more than just symbols, through our actions,” Longo said. “I’ve asked the university to place within the police department a position for diversity, equity and inclusion, someone who will report directly to me that will help look at our policies and practices, who will help look at our hiring and employment trends.”