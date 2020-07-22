Staunton school leaders prepare for social, emotional support amid reopening during pandemic

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - The Staunton School Board called a special meeting Wednesday to further discuss plans to reopen.
That plan includes a choice between virtual school, and a mix of online and in-person learning, which right now is the choice of more than 70% of families.
Superintendent Dr. Garett Smith compared the two options in three areas: health and safety, social and emotional, and instructional delivery.
Later on Wednesday, administrators heard from teachers about the plan, and Thursday they’ll hear from a family focus group, then share all of the feedback gathered with the school board.
Smith says this is a complicated situation that’s changing all the time, and to deal with an anticipated rise in emotional support, they’ve added additional resources.
“We’ve never had children out of school for this period of time. And so we anticipate with everything else that’s been happening a rise in unemployment leads to struggles, financial struggles for families, possible homelessness and things like that,” Smith said. “So we think we’ll have to cast a wider net for students and families and staff too who need some emotional and social supports.”
Smith expects to have a more detailed idea of what school days will look like available for families soon.
