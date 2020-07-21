Showers and storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It will be another day of heat, humidity, and scattered strong storms. A Heat Advisory is in effect for the entire NBC29 viewing area until this evening. All of the elements are in place for storms to develop causing heavy rain, gusty wind, and small hail. This unsettled pattern will be experienced for the rest of the week.Conditions will still be hot and humid for the Weekend, but rain and storm chances are expected to diminish. Have a great and safe day !