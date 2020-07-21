CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It will be another day of heat, humidity, and scattered strong storms. A Heat Advisory is in effect for the entire NBC29 viewing area until this evening. All of the elements are in place for storms to develop causing heavy rain, gusty wind, and small hail. This unsettled pattern will be experienced for the rest of the week.Conditions will still be hot and humid for the Weekend, but rain and storm chances are expected to diminish. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny, showers and storms, High: mid 90s
Tonight: Evening showers and storms, areas of fog, Low: low 70s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, High: mid 90s...Low: upper 60s
Friday; Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s
Saturday: Partly sunny, stray shower, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60d
Sunday: partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s
Monday: Partly sunny, stray shower, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s
