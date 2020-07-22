Ruckersville’s first drive-in movie theater in the works

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - For many, it has been a challenge to stay entertained with limited options during the coronavirus pandemic. One Ruckersville man is proposing a project to bring some fun to Greene County by opening a drive-in movie theater.
When Culley Baggett says he got the idea for his The View-Thru after he saw the success and joy that the Goochland Drive-In Theater brought to the Richmond area. He hopes to bring his vision to a spot off 9386 Seminole Trail in Ruckersville.
“We’re living in a different world today, so we have to find different, creative ways to be able to do things,” Baggett said. “I just felt like this drive-in would be perfect.”
Baggett sees the drive-in as a way to allow families and friends to enjoy movie nights, bingo nights, and more while staying in their cars. He says he already has concessions in line, and a plan for food trucks and nearby restaurants to provide their services.
Once opened, Baggett wants a portion of The View-Thru’s proceeds to go back into the community to help those in need.
“The community just needs something,” he said. “I feel like all the kids and so many of the families have just been robbed of the good spring and summertime fun that we’re all so used to having.”
There are still many hoops to jump through before the project is approved, so Baggett has his fingers crossed for an opening in late fall.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.