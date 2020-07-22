Rotary Club of Fluvanna Co. holding food drive Thursday, July 23

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The need for food is increasing, and that’s why the Rotary Club of Fluvanna County is hosting its third food drive Thursday, July 23, to help put hundreds of meals on the table.
“Seven-thousand pounds of food was brought here in April. We hope to do more,” organizer Betsy Gunnels said.
The club’s mission is simple: to feed as many people as possible.
“People need food, people need to help cope in this horrible pandemic that we have, and people are not yet back at work,” Gunnels said.
If you live in the Lake Monticello area, all you have to do is put nonperishable food at the end of your driveway by 8 a.m. Thursday. Drivers will stop by each street to pick up the food beginning at 10 a.m.
“We hope to get at least 7,000 pounds of food tomorrow, and that will feed several hundred families for over a month,” club members Rudy Garcia said.
Rudy and Catherine Garcia encourage everyone who can help to donate.
“Everything that they can contribute goes to a member of their own community,” Catherine Garcia said.
If you do not live in the Lake Monticello area, but want to contribute to the drive, you can bring nonperishable items to Turkey Sag Gate at the Food Lion in the parking lot.
“Anyone and everyone can come by if they feel that they have a need for food,” Monticello Area Community Action Agency Rural Outreach Director Bertha Armstrong said.
Armstrong said people can come to the food pantry and pick up any items they need from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“They get nonperishables, they get perishables, they get fruit, vegetables, basically they get anything that has been donated to us. We are very appreciative of all the food that gets donated here, which enables us to serve families,” Armstrong said.
Items needed most for Thursday’s food drive include yams, apple sauce, oatmeal, mashed potatoes, rice canned greens, baked beans, beef stew and cereals.
