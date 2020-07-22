More Heat. More Storms Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More heat and more storms as we move into the late week. A few more scattered showers or a storm early tonight. Muggy with areas of fog.
Another hot and humid day Thursday with highs in the low to mid 90s and some scattered afternoon and evening storms. A few could turn strong to severe with gusty damaging winds, spotty hail. In addition, some heavy rain and frequent lightning. A weak cool front will work into the state on Friday to touch off some more storms. This front will try and push to our south by the weekend.
As we move into the weekend, not as hot and the chance of storms is much lower. The weekend may be dry for many of us.
After sunset and before dawn, in the northern sky close to the Big Dipper, the Comet Neowise is still visible.
Tonight: Few showers or storms fade. Variable clouds, muggy, some fog. Low upper 60s to low 70s.
Thursday: Hot and humid. Sun and clouds. Scattered PM and evening storms. Highs low to mid 90s. Lows low 70s.
Friday: Partly sunny, hot. Some PM storms. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.
Saturday: Partly sunny, isolated storm, Highs:upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 90s. Lows around 70.
Monday: Mostly sunny, hot and more humid. Highs mid 90s. Low low 70s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. PM storms. Highs mid to upper 90s. Low low 70s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered storms. Highs low to mid 90s.
