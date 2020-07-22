Harmful algae bloom advisory issued for parts of Lake Anna in Louisa, Orange and Spotsylvania counties

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Parts of Lake Anna In Orange, Louisa, and Spotsylvania counties are dealing with a harmful algae bloom. The Virginia Department of Health has issued an advisory for the Upper Pamunkey and Upper North Anna branches of the lake after receiving the results of samples taken July 15.
The algae can cause skin rash and gastrointestinal issues such as upset stomach, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. The lake had a similar problem last year.
People and pets are urged to avoid contact with the water until algae concentrations drop. The Virginia Department of Health advised avoiding swimming, windsurfing and stand-up-paddle-boarding as well as other activities that pose a risk of ingesting water or exposure to skin.
Algae blooms happen when warm water and nutrients combine to make conditions favorable for algae growth. Most species are harmless, however some species may produce irritating compounds or toxins. Avoid discolored water or scums that are green or blueish-green because they are more likely to contain toxins.
Advisory signs will be posted in areas of the lake.
The Virginia Department of Health lists the following things people should do to prevent illness:
- Avoid contact with any area of the lake where water is green or an advisory sign is posted.
- Do not allow children or pets to drink from natural bodies of water.
- Keep children and pets out of the areas experiencing a harmful algae bloom and quickly wash them off with plenty of fresh, clean water after coming into contact with algae scum or bloom water.
- If you or your animals experience symptoms after swimming in or near an algal bloom, seek medical/veterinarian care.
- To ensure fish fillets are safe to eat, properly clean fish by removing skin and discarding all internal organs, and cooking fish to the proper temperature.
- If you suspect you experienced health-related effects following exposure to a bloom, contact the Virginia Harmful Algal Bloom Hotline at 1-888-238-6154. To learn more about harmful algae blooms or to report an algae bloom or fish kill visit www.SwimHealthyVA.com.
