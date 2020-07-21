Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Looks like another hot and humid day across our area. A handful of counties will see another Heat Advisory. Meanwhile, we still have a chance for scattered showers and storms , capable of producing heavy downpours and gusty wind. Conditions are expected to improve this Weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny, showers and storms, High: mid 90s
Tonight: Evening storms, areas of fog, Low: low 79s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, High: mid 90s...Low: upper 60s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s
Saturday: Partly sunny, stray shower, High: low 90s ...Low: upper 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low 70s
Monday: Partly sunny, stray showesrs 96,,,Low: low 70s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, showers and storms, High: low 90s,,,Low: low 70s
