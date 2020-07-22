COVID-19 numbers rise in 2 Charlottesville-area long-term care facilities

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The number of COVID-19 cases at some Charlottesville and Albemarle County long-term care facilities is on the rise.
Cedars Healthcare in Charlottesville reported a total of 48 positive cases Wednesday, July 22, according to the Virginia Department of Health. That is an increase of 12 new cases since Wednesday, July 15.
Meanwhile, Heritage Inn Assisted Living and Memory Care in Albemarle County reported a total of 43 positive cases.
It is not clear whether the newly reported cases are residents or staff members. No deaths have been reported.
NBC29 has reached out to both facilities for comment and has not heard back.
Albemarle Health and Rehabilitation Center has not reported any new cases in the past week, and remains at six positive coronavirus cases total.
To view VDH data on outbreaks in long term care facilities, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/health-professionals/virginia-long-term-care-task-force/
