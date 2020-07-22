Charlottesville is encouraging people to fill out the census

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The U.S. Census Bureau has extended the deadline to fill out the 2020 Census until October 31.
Charlottesville recently reported that 65% of people have responded. The city is encouraging people to continue to fill it out.
“It would help bring money into our community, especially now with us being hit so hard with COVID,” Melissa Morton, the director of elections and general registrar, said. “The locality is losing money, because they have to put out more money to pay for COVID.”
Residents are able to fill out the census in three ways: over the phone at 844-330-2020, online at this website, or by mail. Click here for mail instructions.
