Charlottesville Fire Department has a new captain on the team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Fire Department’s newest captain is no stranger to the city or the job.
Brian Rea has been a firefighter with the city for 20 years. He started volunteering for the Albemarle County Fire Department when he was 16-years-old.
On Monday, Rea was promoted from firefighter to captain.
“I ran the role for a long time as a senior guy on our shift to keeps the training up and keep it going. I want to train my guys and make sure they can be the best they can be to serve the community, so we can be the best when we get there,” Captain Rea said.
Captain Rea said he grew up around the job. His mother was part of the Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad for many years.
