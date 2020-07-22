Charlottesville - Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau gets tourism support grant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville - Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau is among 90 Virginia destinations getting tourism support funding.
The Virginia Tourism Commission awarded a total of $866,000 in grants through the DMO WanderLove Recovery Grant Program. It will support marketing efforts to combat impacts from the coronavirus pandemic.
CACVB is getting the maximum amount of $10,000. The city of Waynesboro is also getting $10,000 to entice visitors to the city.
The grant program did not require a cash match, but destinations have pledged a collective in-kind match of more than $3 million statewide.
Read the full press release from Governor Northam’s office here.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.