Charlottesville - Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau gets tourism support grant

Charlottesville - Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau gets tourism support grant
Charlottesville Albemarle Convention & Visitors Bureau office located in Charlottesville. (Source: WVIR)
July 22, 2020 at 7:56 PM EDT - Updated July 22 at 7:56 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville - Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau is among 90 Virginia destinations getting tourism support funding.

The Virginia Tourism Commission awarded a total of $866,000 in grants through the DMO WanderLove Recovery Grant Program. It will support marketing efforts to combat impacts from the coronavirus pandemic.

CACVB is getting the maximum amount of $10,000. The city of Waynesboro is also getting $10,000 to entice visitors to the city.

The grant program did not require a cash match, but destinations have pledged a collective in-kind match of more than $3 million statewide.

Read the full press release from Governor Northam’s office here.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.