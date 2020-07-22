Birthday cards wanted for a Lexington 99-year-old

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A birthday girl in Lexington is hoping to get a few cards.
Anne Durr will be turning 99 years old on Aug. 1.
Her party is being put off because of social distancing from COVID, but the folks at The Mayflower, where she lives, put out a call for some birthday cards in the meantime.
“Last year I got 87. I was waiting for 97 but I didn’t get them,” she said. “I’m hoping I get that many this year.”
Cards can be sent to:
Anne Durr
409 South Main Street
Lexington, VA 24450
Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.