Avon Road Extended improvements still moving forward despite pandemic

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -The pandemic is not stopping a busy Albemarle County road from getting some major improvements.
The county has been working on the upgrades to Avon Road Extended for more than a year. Albemarle County plans to add a sidewalk and crosswalk to make the road more user friendly.
“They had already been funded and they had been moving along really well prior to the coronavirus coming around earlier this year, so because of that, we didn’t really see a delay in timing,” Principle Transportation Planner Kevin McDermott said.
The crosswalk is expected to be complete before the end of this year and the sidewalk is projected to finish next spring.
