Albemarle County Board of Supervisors set to vote in August on moving back to Phase 2

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Albemarle County will not roll back to Phase 2 just yet. The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors is pushing back an official vote on the measure to August 5.
In an emergency meeting lasting over three hours, the board said it’s considering a range of factors including percent positivity rate in the county, testing availability, and enforcement possibilities.
While all six supervisors agree with an ordinance to roll back to Phase 2, they are waiting for an official vote until they hear feedback from the Charlottesville City Council and the University of Virginia.
“After we get feedback from them, I think that leads to less confusion among our residents, because if we make an ordinance and we change it a week or so later, I think consistency and consensus would be advised,” Albemarle County Supervisor Donna Price said.
While supervisors plan to vote at their next meeting, they did not rule out having another emergency meeting before.
