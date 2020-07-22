ACSA asking Crozet residents to conserve water use

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Service Authority (ACSA) is asking people in Crozet to conserve their outdoor water use in this hot weather.
The Crozet Water Treatment Plant, which produces a million gallons of water a day, has reached its capacity of use in the last couple of days.
ASCA says reservoirs in the area are in good shape, but the treatment plant can not handle the load that has been put on it.
“There’s lots of outdoor watering that people are doing with their lawns and plants. The Crozet water plant is not able to keep up with that, so we’re asking our customers to limit outdoor watering,” ACSA Executive Director Gary O’Connell said.
Work is underway to expand the Crozet Water Treatment Plant and double its capacity. It is expected to be completed by May 2021.
