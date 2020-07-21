Virginia unemployment agency getting outside PR help

The VEC’s director and Gov. Ralph Northam’s chief workforce adviser have both defended the agency’s work. It has been dealing with a historic number of applications for benefits unleashed by the economic shutdown measures intended to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus and has paid more than $6 billion in benefits since the start of the pandemic. At the start of the crisis, it had a workforce that had shrunk since the Great Depression and an antiquated unemployment insurance program that was about to be upgraded.