UVA’s Charles Snowden on Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charles Snowden is on his Third Preseason Watch List of the Summer, as the UVA senior linebacker is on the Watch List for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, which is presented to the best defensive player in college football.
Snowden was third on the team with 72-tackles last season.
He led the ‘Hoos with eleven quarterback hits, resulting in five sacks.
The 6-foot-7 linebacker also had eleven tackles for a loss.
Snowden was previously named to the Watch List for the Butkus Award and the Bednarik Award.
