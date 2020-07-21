TJHD Director shares concerns related to COVID-19 testing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One of the top health experts in central Virginia is voicing some concerns over COVID-19 testing, including the lag time for results. These problems could be taking a toll on efforts to contain the virus.
While the Charlottesville area has not become a COVID-19 hot stop, Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD) Health Director Dr. Denise Bonds is sharing these concerns.
“We still have somewhat limited testing capacity, certainly better than it was early on in this pandemic, but still not completely widespread to the degree that we need it,” Dr. Bonds said in an interview with NBC29.
The testing capacity is just part of the problem. Another part is how long it takes to receive results, especially at commercial labs.
“We’re seeing potentially seven to 10 days from the time you actually get the test until the time we get the results back,” Dr. Bonds said.
She says this is partially due to issues other states are having.
“You can imagine if it’s one of the big commercial companies, and they’re getting hundreds of thousands of test kits from the southern half of the United States, where we’re seeing big outbreaks,” she said. “It’s gonna be hard to get a timely result back.”
Getting the test results back quickly is important because it helps contact tracers.
“If the individual hasn’t been self-isolating, if they’ve been out in the community, they potentially infected a lot of people,” she said.
At Monday night’s City Council meeting, Dr. Bonds was asked by Councilman Lloyd Snook to “dispel some rumors” that the ICU’s at UVA Health and Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital are nearing capacity.
“Actually, I’m not sure those are rumors,” she replied.
She explained on Tuesday: “We had a surge and then we had a bit of a lull and things look great and now I think we’re having another surge.”
We asked the two Charlottesville-area hospitals about their hospitalizations related to COVID-19. Neither would share data with us, but a Sentara Martha Jefferson spokesperson said there’s “an uptick in cases but we’re not seeing levels of COVID cases that we saw several months ago.”
Because of the quantity of testing, Dr. Bonds says it’s important to only get tested if you are in critical need.
“I don’t want to discourage people from getting tested, but I will say if you have been self-isolating, and you have no symptoms of COVID, and you have no contact with any individual who has been affected your test is probably going to come back negative,” she said. “I’m not discouraging anybody [from getting tested] but I’m asking people to recognize that it still is a limited resource and to use it wisely. Recognize its limitations.”
Dr. Bonds also shared some advice: wear a cloth face covering, practice social distancing, and remember that it’s always safer at home.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.