Spotsylvania Schools launch wifi hotspot program

“As we prepare for the start of the new school year, we are working to find innovative ways to ensure every student in Spotsylvania County is able to access online learning resources,” said Dr. S. Scott Baker, superintendent of Spotsylvania County Public Schools. “Broadband access is a big issue in Spotsylvania, particularly in the western part of the County. We are grateful to sPower for working with us to help make sure that every student in Spotsylvania is able to access the internet, and are hopeful that others in our community will help us meet our goal of 10 units for the school year.”