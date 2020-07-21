Spotsylvania Schools launch wifi hotspot program

SPOTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WWBT) - Spotsylvania County Public Schools is launching a wifi hotspot initiative for the 2020-2021 school year to increase access to broadband for online learning this fall.
The division is looking to fund 10 wifi hotspots that will be placed around the county. sPower has donated $17,452.05 as part of a challenge grant to cover the cost of five hotspots for the year and encourages the community to help fund the other five.
“As we prepare for the start of the new school year, we are working to find innovative ways to ensure every student in Spotsylvania County is able to access online learning resources,” said Dr. S. Scott Baker, superintendent of Spotsylvania County Public Schools. “Broadband access is a big issue in Spotsylvania, particularly in the western part of the County. We are grateful to sPower for working with us to help make sure that every student in Spotsylvania is able to access the internet, and are hopeful that others in our community will help us meet our goal of 10 units for the school year.”
High-speed internet access continues to be an issue for many across the county. The school division is still finalizing plans for returning to learning but anticipates that online learning will be certain for some students in some capacity.
“Access to the internet is a big issue as parents and students prepare for the upcoming school year,” said Cat Mosley, director of community relations for sPower. “We are thrilled to partner with Spotsylvania County Public Schools to bring wireless internet to every part of the county to help close the digital divide and reduce barriers to learning that were brought on with the global pandemic. We hope that others in the community will rally together with us to raise funds for all 10 hot spots for the school year.”
The school system is seeking an additional $17,452.05 to cover the remaining five units.
“Each unit costs approximately $3,500 for the entire school year. Individuals and companies can donate any amount to help cover the cost. Companies can sponsor a semester for $1,745 or a month for $390. Businesses that donate $3,500 will have the opportunity to have their logo on the mobile hotspot. All donors will be recognized on the Spotsylvania Education Foundation’s website,” a release said.
Companies looking to donate can email René P. Daniels at rdaniels@spotsylvania.k12.va.us and individuals interested in donating can do so HERE, and put “hotspot” in the notes section.
