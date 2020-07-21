Natural Chimneys Campground to open

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Natural Chimneys Campground is opening up Wednesday, July 22. The park located in Mount Solon, which has remained open, has seen a lot of use during the COVID-19 pandemic according to Augusta County Parks and Recreation Director, Andy Wells.
Wells says the campground opening up gives people another option for outdoor recreation.
They've created physical distancing by reducing the number of camping spots by half, plus additional cleaning measures are in place.
"We've prepared ourselves too, so that if the state needs to revert back to a phase two, if we need to revert back, we've set up things at the campground that now that we're open that we would likely be able to stay open," stated Wells.
The swimming pool remains closed, but Wells says they’re continuing to look for ways to open it up even if it’s just for a short time.
