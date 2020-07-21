Large brush fire on boarder of Albemarle Co. and Nelson Co. is contained

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A large brush fire along the boarder of Albemarle County and Nelson County is now contained. Many people who live near Howardsville experienced dense smoke Tuesday, July 21.
“This morning we awakened, and our smoke alarm went off. It was because it infiltrated the system, I presume,” Bruce Rich said.
Rich said the smoke was heavy Monday night, but didn’t bother him inside his home. However, he said it was a very different scene Tuesday morning.
“It looked like mist coming up. It was thick enough to be unpleasant, and probably thick enough to affect your health if you were in it for a long period of time,” Rich said.
The Scottsville Volunteer Fire Department sent a tweet out Monday saying, “There is a large brush fire in the southern end of Albemarle County near Howardsville--smoke could become dense in southern Albemarle over the next several days.”
Dave Dawson says he came to the Howardsville area early Tuesday from Charlottesville.
“We were down here around 7 a.m. and it looked like the whole place was engulfed in a very thick fog until we rolled the windows down. We knew it was a fire,” he said.
The Virginia Department of Forestry said the fire is contained, but is still burning within controlled lines. They also said that they are actively monitoring the fire and expect it to burn until there’s significant rainfall.
