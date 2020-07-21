Jefferson School African American Heritage Center receives $150,000 grant from the National Trust For Historic Preservation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson School African American Heritage Center in Charlottesville is receiving thousands of dollars to help it tell the stories of African Americans in central Virginia.
It was awarded a two-year, $150,00 grant from the National Trust For Historic Preservation's African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund.
The funding will help create the first public digital database, exhibit, and curriculum detailing the complete history of black property ownership and architecture in Charlottesville and Albemarle County from 1865 to 1968.
“Since the inception of the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center we have documented the important and lasting influence African Americans have had in our community and in the overall development of the American experiment,” JSAAHC Executive Director Dr. Andrea Douglas said. “Our story reflects the stalwart determination of Black people to assert their humanity and this grant allows us to lay bare these through-lines like never before. With it, we build the premier resource of information about African American achievement in the region. Such a resource has never been more needed as we attempt to grapple with our racist past and educate our young people for a better future.”
The National Trust for Historic Preservation’s African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund was founded following the Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville in 2017.
“The AACHAF was created out of the recognition that we in the field of preservation needed to do more,” Brent Leggs, the executive director of the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund, said. “We realized that the American story we often tell repeatedly negates the transformative contributions of African Americans, whose capability, intellect, and creativity were and still are invaluable to the building of this nation. The Trust decided then and there to create the Action Fund as a way to help fill in those gaps. We realized that preservation of historic sites, where African Americans changed the American landscape, could be one way our nation comes to understand the need to create a more fair and just society. We saw a more inclusive approach to historic preservation as one step on the long road to heal the divisions between us.”
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.