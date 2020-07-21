Jefferson School African American Heritage Center receives $150,000 grant from the National Trust For Historic Preservation

“The AACHAF was created out of the recognition that we in the field of preservation needed to do more,” Brent Leggs, the executive director of the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund, said. “We realized that the American story we often tell repeatedly negates the transformative contributions of African Americans, whose capability, intellect, and creativity were and still are invaluable to the building of this nation. The Trust decided then and there to create the Action Fund as a way to help fill in those gaps. We realized that preservation of historic sites, where African Americans changed the American landscape, could be one way our nation comes to understand the need to create a more fair and just society. We saw a more inclusive approach to historic preservation as one step on the long road to heal the divisions between us.”