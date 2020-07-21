Heat Advisory

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The extreme heat and humidity continues. Although temperatures are expected to be somewhat cooler. High humidity will take the real feel conditions over 100. Meanwhile we are tracking two cold fronts that will keep us unsettled over the next few days.Scattered showers and storms may cause a period of heavy rain and gusty wind. By the Weekend conditions will be closer to seasonal levels and storm chances will diminish. Stay cool, make sure the pets have shade and cool water, and check on the elderly. Have a great and safe day !