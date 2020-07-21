CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The extreme heat and humidity continues. Although temperatures are expected to be somewhat cooler. High humidity will take the real feel conditions over 100. Meanwhile we are tracking two cold fronts that will keep us unsettled over the next few days.Scattered showers and storms may cause a period of heavy rain and gusty wind. By the Weekend conditions will be closer to seasonal levels and storm chances will diminish. Stay cool, make sure the pets have shade and cool water, and check on the elderly. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Heat Advisory, Partly sunny with showers and storms, High mid 90s
Tonight: Evening storms, mostly cloudy with areas of fog, Low: low 70s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s
Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s
Friday: Partly sunny, showers and storms, High: low 90s...Low: around 70
Saturday: Partly sunny, isolated storm, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s
Monday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: mid 90s....Low: low 70s
