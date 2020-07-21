CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Heat Advisory is in effect for most counties east of the blue ridge until this evening. Hot and humid conditions will be the main focus of potential heat exhaustion. If you are outdoors apply sun screen and drink plenty of water. Our chances for showers and storms will be with us for the remainder of the week. Some storms could cause gusty wind and heavy rain. Conditions are expected to improve a little this Weekend. Have a great and safe day !