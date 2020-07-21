Fiber cut affects phone and internet service in southern Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - People living in part of Albemarle County may be without phone and internet services for more than 24 hours.
The Charlottesville- UVA - Albemarle Emergency Communications Center reports a fiber link was cut impacting Verizon, CenturyLink, and other service providers service in the North Garden area south of Britts Mountain Hollow.
Anyone who needs to reach 911 can text from a cell phone.
The North Garden Volunteer Fire Station is available for walk-in reports if you have issues calling 911 due to the cut fiber.
The emergency communications center reports that CenturyLink estimates at least 24 hours until the damage is repaired.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.