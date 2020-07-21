Danielle Suh wins 51st VSGA Junior Girls’ Championship in playoff

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Danielle Suh beat Victoria Tip-Aucha in a playoff to win the 51st VSGA Junior Girls’ Championship at Old Trail on Tuesday.
Suh was able to two-putt for par and the win on the second hole of the playoff, after Tip-Aucha’s approach shot took a tough bounce off the green, and skidded to a stop near the snack bar.
“(In the playoff) I was really nervous,” says Suh, “because Victoria is such a good player, but I was just trying to keep my own game, and it worked out pretty well. It feels really great, because I feel like I haven’t won a big tournament in a while, so it feels really good, going into the college season.”
Suh will be a freshman at High Point University in the fall.
Tip-Aucha will play for Penn State.
They were both tied at 10-under par following the 36th hole of the two-day tournament, necessitating the playoff.
Amber Mackiewicz placed 3rd at 7-under par, followed by Isabel Bae (-6) and Tatum Walsh (-5).
